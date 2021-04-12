83-year-old former Oklahoma lawmaker left with brain bleed after brutal attack

CARNEGIE, Okla. (KFOR) – An 83-year-old former state legislator is recovering in the hospital with a brain bleed after he was randomly attacked by a man in his hometown of Carnegie last week. On Monday, Ron Langmacher’s wife said he was finally showing signs of improvement.

His alleged attacker, Steven Roy, is in the Caddo County jail for the crime.

According to police, Langmacher was in a car line waiting for a senior breakfast Wednesday when three men walked u behind his vehicle. One of them then opened the tailgate of his truck then closed it.

“He went back there and I’m assuming he said, ‘what are you doing’ because the man hauled off and socked him in the right side of his face,” said Ron’s wife, Linda.

Roy allegedly punched the 83-year-old man so hard, he fell onto the ground, his head slamming into the pavement.

A nearby officer chased down Roy, who allegedly smelled like alcohol. Court documents state Roy ran and fought the officer before he was finally put into handcuffs.

Meanwhile, Langmacher was rushed to OU Med with a brain bleed, which has caused short term memory loss.

“He doesn’t know where he is,” Linda said, “He doesn’t know anything.”

It’s a drastic change for the sharp, longtime Oklahoma business man turned state lawmaker.

After more than a decade as a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Langmacher’s community involvement now consists of daily breakfasts with friends around the small town.

Linda said after he is released from the hospital, he’ll have to go to a live-in rehabilitation center before he’s able to return home.

“We just hope there’s no long term effects,” Linda said. “That he can get back to getting up and going to put the coffee on at 8 o’clock every morning so people that come by don’t think he’s not going to be there.”

Roy was charged with assaulting both Langmacher and the officer.

“I don’t know. You know, Christians are supposed to forgive and maybe I can,” Linda said, “but he’s changed our whole life. We don’t know what’s ahead.”