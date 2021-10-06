84-year-old Oklahoma City resident says she was scammed out of $7,600 by woman posing as home health worker

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An attempt was made to scam an 84-year-old Oklahoma City woman out of thousands of dollars by a person allegedly posing as a home healthcare worker.

The victim, Wanda Moore, and her daughter are calling the situation a nightmare. Moore is now locked out of her bank account until the fraudulent scam is all figured out.

Wanda Moore being helped as she walks.

“This is one of those cases that really makes a person angry when they hear about it,” said Sgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department. “It’s an elderly woman being taken advantage of by a younger person who’s trying to scam them out of their money.”

OKCPD called upon the public on social media Wednesday to help them find the woman, posting pictures of her in a Chevy Tahoe at a Bank of Oklahoma. Next to her in the SUV is 84-year-old Moore.

On Sept. 13, the suspect came to Moore’s apartment unannounced, posing as a home healthcare worker for Medicaid Advantage.

Moore told KFOR she was slightly suspicious.

“I questioned her a little bit on it, like, why did she show up at my door without calling to make an appointment,” she said.

Moore and the woman went grocery shopping for Moore at a nearby Walmart. Before that, though, the suspect drove her to several Bank of Oklahoma locations.

The woman who allegedly scammed 84-year-old Wanda Moore.

She asked Moore to sign three checks, which added up to $7,600, but she didn’t tell her they were checks.

“My mother thought she was endorsing or signing something for a clothing voucher,” daughter Pam Moore-Kliewer said. “We’re talking elderly age and she’s not comprehending what’s going on, and that’s how they got my mother’s signatures on these checks.”

Bank of Oklahoma notified Moore that she had been scammed.

Moore-Kliewer tells KFOR the alleged scammer also stole her mother’s food stamp card and spent $1,700 off of it after taking Moore home.

Their entire family is stunned by the episode.

“I can’t get around,” Moore said of her elderly condition. “I can’t see. I’m very disappointed, I guess. If anyone says they’re with the Advantage company, I would trust them.”

Her daughter said there’s a big lesson to learn here and hopes others will learn from it.

“I think the primary thing is, for anybody elderly that has nobody right there with them to help protect them, is question everything,” she said. “If you don’t know the person, personally know the person, no matter who they say they’re with, you get identification and you say ‘you have that company call me and make an appointment.’ Do not let anybody into your house just because they say they’re with someone or a company that you know.”

OKCPD told KFOR the alleged scammer saw the pictures they posted of her on social media on Wednesday. She called their department later in the day to tell them it was her. Investigators are now putting the pieces together and deciding their next steps.