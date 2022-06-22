TULSA, Okla. (KFOR/FOX23) – Authorities in Tulsa are searching for a man who allegedly attacked an 87-year-old woman at a gas station.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a QuikTrip convenience store, near 51st and Lewis, following a stabbing.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned an 87-year-old woman had been stabbed in the neck with a pen.

Investigators say the suspect approached the woman and demanded her keys. Police told FOX23 that she tried to get back into her car, and that is when she was stabbed and hit on the head.

Authorities told FOX23 that the suspect had been released from Hillcrest Medical Center and was still wearing a hospital gown.

If you have any information on the case, call Tulsa CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-2677.