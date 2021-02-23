9-1-1 CALL: A neighbor’s call to police reporting a burglary sparked manhunt suspect to lead deputies on chase

NICOMA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and Nicoma Park Police Department are releasing more information after they say a 26-year-old man took off from police in a stolen pickup with black tar heroin inside.

Braxton Parham sits in the Oklahoma County Detention Center, facing charges, including eluding a police officer, assault and battery on a police officer and stolen property. Deputies tell KFOR drug charges could also be on the way.

According to Nicoma Park police, the chase was sparked from an alleged burglary call.

“9-1-1, what’s the address of your emergency?” dispatch asked.

“There are people over there tearing that house apart, and it is not the cops,” the caller said. “I just want the house checked out.”

Just before 9 p.m. Monday night, a neighbor called Nicoma Park 9-1-1 about a possible burglary in progress.

“They are over there yelling,” the caller said on the 9-1-1 call. “I think they busted in the door.”

A Nicoma Park police officer showed up to the home of Austin Phillips.

“There was no burglary,” Phillips said. “No door had been kicked in.”

Turns out, Nicoma Park police says they visited Austin Phillips’ home two times in one day.

Braxton Parham

Around 2 p.m., Nicoma Park police officers executed a search warrant at the same property off Sewell.

Police recovered a stolen truck and trailer. Police say Kevin Vaughn was arrested in this case.

However, when they showed up the second time, around 9 p.m., officers say 26-year-old Braxton Parham was in the driveway.

“Police pulled up and, for whatever reason, it scared him,” Austin Phillips said. “He hopped in the truck and dipped out.”

According to Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III, Parham was driving a stolen Chevy Silverado and had black tar heroin on him.

Suspected black tar heroin.

An Oklahoma County deputy took over the chase from Nicoma Park. The deputy chased Parham about 20 miles east on Interstate 40, going 110 miles per hour down the interstate.

“He looked back at the deputy, flipped him off and yelled vulgar language, but that is how the deputy identified him,” Johnson said.

The deputy performed a pit maneuver just before South McLoud Road, forcing Parham to spin out onto the westbound lanes of I-40. Parham took off on foot into the woods.

After a four-hour manhunt, a Pottawatomie County lieutenant spotted Parham less than two miles from the interstate. Parham was taken into custody and transferred to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

“Anytime you have drugs involved, it makes people do wild things,” Johnson said. “I still don’t know why he was at the house.”

No deputies or innocent drivers were injured during the chase.