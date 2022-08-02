OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to newly-filed court documents, nine new suspects have been charged in connection with a November murder in Oklahoma City.

Police were called to the intersection of SW 44th and Richmond Road at 2:52 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2021, concerning a body lying on the side of the road.

There, they found Konner Huckeby dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives obtained Huckeby’s TextNow number and Facebook page address. They subpoenaed records to find out who Huckeby was in communication with around the time of the homicide.

Text messages were sent between Huckeby and Danielle Velez around the time of Huckeby’s death.

Danielle Velez, Courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

According to court documents, Velez and Huckeby arranged to meet at the hotel Huckeby was staying at. Officials say hotel surveillance confirms this meeting.

That security camera footage also showed Huckeby entering a white Ford F-150 (similar to the vehicle description Velez gave Huckeby for the deal) before appearing to attempt to exit the vehicle several times as it drove off.

“Huckeby is not seen again until his body is found at SW 44th Street and S Richland Road,” said the affidavit.

Velez was arrested Jan. 5, 2022, and James Selman was arrested on Feb. 10, 2022, after his wireless device tracked him to the hotel and to where Huckeby’s body was found.

James Selman, Courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

According to the affidavit, Huckeby was an alleged member of the Bloods and members of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood were ordered to murder him as part of the ongoing war between the rival gangs.

Now, nine others have been named in connection to Huckeby’s death.

Along with Velez and Selman, Russell D. Butler, Jordan T. Shaw, Joshua C. Arnett, Justin J. Stacy, Rusty Ray T. Williams, Kyle D. Morris, Michael W. Young Jr., Dommenic L. Selman, and Kevin C. Nicholas have been charges with Murder in the First Degree, Kidnapping, and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Russell Butler

Jordan Shaw

Joshua Arnett

Justin Stacy

Rusty Ray Williams

Kyle Morris

Michael Young

Dommenic Selman

Kevin Nicholas

Kyle Morris’ wife, Jacquelyn Stiner, was also arrested after the group allegedly rendezvoused at their home before and after the murder.

Jacquelyn Stiner