9-year-old Enid boy attacked by dog while playing in park; 10-year-old girl, another dog rush in to help

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A 9-year-old boy is recovering after being attacked by a dog while playing at Monsees Park Sunday afternoon.

A 10-year-old girl went over to help, but got bitten as well.

Kenny Frazier, 9, has deep wounds in his arm and shoulder after a German Shepard attacked him. Another dog tried to stop it.

“It got in front of me and the big white dog tried to help me and accidentally tripped me. The German Shepard got ahold of my arm and a couple seconds before it did, it scared away the white one, and then grabbed a hold of my arm and was shaking me around,” Frazier said. “I was screaming, ‘help​.'”

His mother, Rebecca Phillips, was frightened when she saw what happened.

“When I picked him up, I felt like I was going to pass out, it made me nauseous. I can see stuff like that, but when it was my son, it was a lot scarier, and it made me sick to my stomach,” she said.

10-year-old Ainsley Anderson was nearby when she heard the cries for help.

“I went over there, I helped the dog get off of him,” she said.

Unfortunately, the dog bit her too, leaving her with a minor injury.

“I was actually really scared that I’d get bit, like worse than I did,” Anderson said.

Frazier and his family surprised her Monday with teddy bears and chocolate to thank her for what she did.

“Thank you for saving my life,” Frazier said.

“I’m just really glad he’s okay,” Anderson said.

According to the police report, Animal Control took the dog, and they will issue a citation for a dangerous animal. The dog will also be tested for rabies.

Phillips says she plans to press charges.

“Keep your dogs up, if you have vicious dogs like that, maybe you should get rid of them, or make sure they can’t get it out especially this close to a park,” Phillips said.