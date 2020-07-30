9-year-old girl shot in OKC drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police say a nine-year-old girl was shot near Northeast 13th and Lincoln late Tuesday night.

Police say an unknown suspect drove by the Chaparral Townhouses and opened fire directly at the apartment complex.

“The suspect drove by, fired rounds into the residence, a number of rounds, one of them obviously went into the residence,” said Msgt. Gary Knight.

A neighbor, who doesn’t want to be identified, says she was just feet away when the shots were fired.

“We hear a few gun shots and after that, it was a bunch of cops outside,” she said.

The little girl who was shot was transferred to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center and treated Tuesday night.

“The bullet struck her in the arm,” said Knight.

She is expected to be okay.

“Anytime you get bullets flying into an apartment that’s a very bad thing, but then you get a child hit, that just compounds it,” said Knight.

Police say they have no suspect description or leads on why the suspects started shooting or who they were shooting at.

“We don’t know if they were intending to shoot into that residence or if that’s just where one of the bullets ended up going,” said Knight.

Neighbors say the lack of information has left them feeling uneasy.

“My son was in a room right there; we both could have been shot. There’s no telling where the bullets could have went,” a neighbor said.

The little girl who was shot was treated and released from the hospital. She is expected to be okay.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Oklahoma City police at (405) 235-7300.

