OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 90-year-old man is facing charges after being accused of shooting a co-worker at a metro office building.

On Thursday afternoon, Oklahoma City police responded to a workplace shooting at an office building on Waterford Boulevard, near N.W. 63rd and Penn.

“There were several witnesses there that indicated that the suspect had walked in, fired several rounds at that victim, left in his own personal vehicle,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “They gave a name and a vehicle description.”

The victim, identified as 61-year old Chris Bayouth, is listed online as VP and financial adviser for Morgan Stanley in Oklahoma City.

While he was rushed to the hospital, police searched for the suspect.

They found 90-year-old Leonard Bernstein driving near N.W. 63rd and May.

“Officers were in the area,” Quirk said. “They were able to observe that vehicle in the area, made a traffic stop, ultimately took the suspect into custody.”

After interviews with police, Bernstein was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a charge of shooting with intent to kill.

He’s since bonded out.

Police say Leonard knew the victim through work.

Bernstein is also listed as a financial advisor on Morgan Stanley’s website for their Oklahoma City branch.

That business is located in the building where the shooting happened and a sign was on their door, indicating they’re closed temporarily.

We reached out to them for comment but have not heard back.

Police would not confirm the two worked there.