WOODWARD, Okla. (KFOR) -Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say a reward is being offered for information about a 2020 murder.

The OSBI is offering a $9,000 reward for information about 24-year-old Trent Shuman’s murder.

Shuman was reported missing to the Woodward Police Department by a relative on May 29, 2020.

On June 19, 2020, Shuman’s body was found east of Woodward, near Hwy 412.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Shuman was shot to death. His death was ruled a homicide.

If you have any information on the case that can assist the investigation or result in the arrest of a suspect, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.