9:02, April 19, 1995: The moment that changed Oklahoma and the nation forever

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – 9:02 a.m.- a time that seems innocuous and mundane to many, but that very minute has lived in infamy for Oklahoma since April 19, 1995.

25 years ago, 9:01 a.m. was a beautiful spring morning.

Only one minute, one van, and one bomb were needed to eclipse the sun and irrevocably change the nation.

Oklahomans from all over the state gather each year at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum to remember and honor the 168 men, women, and children lost following the explosion outside the Alfred P. Murrah federal building in 1995.

“These two men, McVeigh and Nichols, who did this, their intention and their reason, their motive was they wanted to bring the government down. They hated the government and they wanted to bring us down and being down this community,” Justice Steven Taylor, chairman for the Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation, said. “Oklahoma City turned around and said no you`re not going to bring us to our knees.”

Justice Taylor was the presiding judge in the state trial of the bombing.

To mark this somber occasion, KFOR’s long-time anchor came out of retirement to help tell the story of when we lost 168 men, women, and children and many more were injured or changed forever.

Over the past 25 years, the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum has archived an extraordinary collection of oral histories, evidence, and artifacts. Much of which has never been broadcast.

Join KFOR Oklahoma’s News 4 Thursday, April 16 at 7 p.m. CT as Linda Cavanaugh, a 40-year veteran journalist, joins the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum for a very special and powerful hour to tell these compelling stories of strength, resilience, and hope.