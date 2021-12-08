91-year-old Oklahoma man dies from injuries suffered in vehicle crash with dump truck

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An elderly Owasso, Okla., man died in a hospital from injuries he suffered when his vehicle was struck by a dump truck on Monday.

Leo Angelo Mitchell, 91, died Wednesday at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 10:56 a.m. Monday on 116th Street North, less than a mile east of Yale Avenue, two miles west of Owasso, in Tulsa County.

Mitchell was driving a 2000 Volvo S80 south on a private drive, preparing to turn east onto 116th Street North. He failed to yield to a 2006 Peterbilt dump truck that was heading west on 116th Street, and was struck by the dump truck, according to OHP.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

