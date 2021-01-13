92-year-old Fairview man dies from injuries suffered in vehicle crash in Major County

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 92-year-old man from Fairview died in a two-vehicle crash in Major County on Wednesday.

Bobby Fast, 92, was pronounced dead at Fairview Regional Medical Center following the crash on U.S. 60 at county road EW-49, a half-mile north of Fairview, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Fast was driving a 1998 Dodge pickup east on EW-49 when he failed to yield to a stop sign and was struck on the driver side by a southbound 2016 Ford Transit driven by a 39-year-old man from New York, N.Y., according to the news release.

The driver of the Ford was also transported to Fairview Regional Medical Center. He suffered head and internal and external torso injuries, the news release states.

Fast was not wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred. The driver of the Ford was wearing his seatbelt, according to the news release.