QUAPAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 95-year-old Oklahoma man has died following a crash in Ottawa County.

Around 12 p.m. on Feb. 9, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident along U.S. 69, just west of Quapaw.

Investigators say 95-year-old Ralph Parker was driving a 2020 Buick SUV southbound on U.S. 69. He stopped at a stop sign before turning left onto OK-69A and was hit by a 2016 Ford F150.

Parker was rushed to a hospital in Missouri but later died from his injuries.