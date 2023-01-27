PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 95-year-old woman died just over a week after being involved in a Payne County wreck.

According to the incident report, 18-year-old Guadalupe Dimas was driving his 2014 Ram 1500 pickup northbound on US-177 just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 16 when he attempted to turn onto E 32nd Ave. in front of a 2009 Kia Rondo driven by 64-year-old Kathy Custar.

Custar was unable to stop and hit Dimas.

Dimas was uninjured in the crash, while Custar received trunk and leg injuries.

Custar’s passenger, 95-year-old Mary Reid also received injuries to her torso.

Officials say Reid died from her injuries Jan. 24.

No other information is available at this time.