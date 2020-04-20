­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Contraband seized at Oklahoma City corrections facility, ODOC says

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Contraband was found twice at one Oklahoma City corrections center within days of each other, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

“Contraband” is any item inmates cannot have inside a facility.

Around 1 p.m. on April 10, a staff member at Clara Waters Community Corrections Center found a package wrapped in electrical tape near fencing at the facility.

The facility is located at 9901 N. I-35 Service Road and houses more than 270 male inmates.

Inside the package, the staff member found marijuana, tobacco, cigarettes and cocaine, as well as other illegal markets.

A staff member at Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City recovered this package marijuana, tobacco, cocaine and other contraband on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the facility located next to Interstate 35.

The second seizure took place early Tuesday morning after a sergeant at the facility saw a suspicious person on video walking near the grounds.

The sergeant searched the area and found another package wrapped in electrical tape with a lighter inside and more marijuana.

Security staff at CWCCC in Oklahoma City found this package of marijuana and other contraband on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the facility.

ODOC says bringing contraband into a correctional facility is a felony.