UPDATE 09/19/2023 8:28 AM

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the eastbound lanes of I-40 at mile marker 115 near Calumet have reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A crash on I-40 has closed all eastbound lanes near Calumet.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, all of the eastbound lanes of I-40 are closed at US-270/Calumet exit near mile marker 115 due to a vehicle accident.

Traffic is being detoured off of I-40 at mile marker 115 and back to the interstate.

It is estimated that the closure will last several hours. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

For more information, visit KFOR’s Live Traffic Map.