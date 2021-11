OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A Romanian National admitted in court he used a skimmer and tiny cameras to scam Tinker Federal Credit Union customers out of nearly $80,000.

He used information he obtained through the skimmer and cameras to create fake ATM cards.

A judge sentenced the 53-year-old to time served, plus 5 years.

He was also ordered to pay nearly $80,000 in restitution.