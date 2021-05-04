Surveillance video shows suspect ramming Oklahoma City police officer before allegedly opening fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Body camera footage shows the moments an officer’s vehicle was rammed several times, leading to shots being fired.

It happened early Saturday morning near N.E. 52nd and MLK.

“I’m hit and I’m trapped in the vehicle,” Officer Samuel Flowers is heard saying in body camera footage.

The Oklahoma City Police Department released the footage on Tuesday afternoon. It shows the moments Officer Flowers’ vehicle was rammed several times, trapping him inside the squad car.

“I got a guy that’s trying to run into my car. He’s coming up behind me now,” Flowers said.

Quinton Pace

He’s talking about 37-year-old Quinton Pace.

“He just hit my car. He’s taking off northbound again. Looks like he’s going to whip around again,” Flowers said.

Things escalated again when pace allegedly pulled out a gun and started firing at the officer, who was still trapped inside his car.

“Officer Flowers fired his rifle thought the patrol car’s windshield and driver’s side window, striking Mr. Pace and stopping his actions,” ​Capt. Dan Stewart said.

Pace and Flowers were both treated for minor injuries.

“I got some minor cuts, but I think I’m okay,” Flowers is heard saying in the footage.

Pace was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one count of shooting with the intent to kill and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

