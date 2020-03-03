U.S. Marshals arrest 2 in connection to OKC man’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – US Marshals arrested two people Monday morning after a man was found dead in his apartment back in February.

30-year-old Marquis Lamel Hartfield and 43-year-old Randall Lamont Sanders were arrested on first-degree murder charges in the death of 59-year-old Raimonido Crittenden.

The victim’s sister, Lonzetta Crittenden, told KFOR that she thought he was found with stab wounds in the bathroom of the apartment and said the apartment looked like it had been ransacked.

“It looked like somebody came in there and robbed him, and took advantage of him,” she said.

She also thinks he didn’t give up easily.

“It looked like he tried to fight for his life, and I know my brother- he would do that, try to fight for his life,” said Crittenden.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Police Department requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals in locating Hartfield and Sanders after issuing an arrest warrant for the two on February 27.

Through investigative resources and interviews, U.S. Marshals found where Hartfield and Sanders would be.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on March 2, Sanders was arrested at his girlfriend’s apartment on Sunnylane.

Hartfield was arrested shortly after at a home in Oklahoma City.

Both individuals were arrested without incident.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.