Furloughs a possibility at University of Oklahoma amid COVID-19 pandemic

University of Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (The Norman Transcript) – Furloughs are possible at the University of Oklahoma amid the COVID-19 crisis, the interim president announced this week.

According to the Norman Transcript, faculty members were told on Monday by OU Interim President Joe Harroz that the university is “looking at multiple options for handling the financial impact” of the coronavirus pandemic.

The paper reports Harroz told faculty members that while there are many unknowns ahead for the next few months, the university’s budget will be impacted.

“A lot of folks hope it’s over with in a matter of months — realistically, from what I’ve seen, it’s at least 12 to 18 months is what we’re looking at,” Harroz said.

Currently, OU is considering options on where get funding.

“Furloughs, [at the] Norman campus, for every day when we’re all here, pick up $2 million a day,” Harroz said. “…That is the quickest and cleanest way to help pick up funding, and then have it restored at a future date and state. It also engages in shared sacrifice. Among the lowest paid, obviously there is a regressive component to this.”

