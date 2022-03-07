OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating after an altercation between the 7-Eleven clerk and someone inside the store left one dead and another injured.

Officials say officers were called to the 7-Eleven on SW 29th St. around 10 p.m. Saturday.

According to the report, the victim and an employee of the store became involved in an altercation with one another, resulting in the victim being shot to death.

Officials say another person was struck by a stray round in the hip. She was transported to an area hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Currently, this is still an open investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information should contact the Homicide Tip Line 405-297-1200.