A 2021 outlook of the New Year, but old problem as COVID-19 continues in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Physicians express hope into the new year regarding COVID-19, but not expecting overnight change in Oklahoma as the vaccine continues to be distributed throughout the state.

The nation and the state were consumed by the coronavirus for a majority of 2020. The first case hit in Oklahoma in March. Now, Oklahoma is at 290,936 cases total and 2,489 deaths. The White House lists Oklahoma as the state with the second highest positivity rate in the Unites States.

There was no COVID-19 update from the state department of health Friday due to it being New Year’s Day. As of Thursday, New Year’s Eve, the 7-day average of cases stood around 2,600 cases. This year, physicians said they hope we can change that, but it won’t happen overnight.

“I think we do have a glimmer of hope at the end of what’s been a very long tunnel.”

“I think we do have a glimmer of hope at the end of what’s been a very long tunnel,” said OU’s chief COVID officer Dr. Dale Bratzler.

Bratzler has been on the frontlines of the pandemic since March and said he is holding out hope for 2021 with two vaccines now on the market. However, he said it’s going to take a while to get back to normal.

“It’s going to take months, and months to get there with enough vaccine, enough people immune to actually slow the spread of this disease,” he said. “So, we’re not going to be able to let our guard down for quite some time.”

Statistics show Oklahoma was a struggling state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We stayed fairly plateaued for quite a while until about October and then we saw the number of cases go up very, very dramatically in Oklahoma,” Bratzler said.

According to Bratzler, the state is at its highest peak of hospitalizations since the pandemic started. With the years two biggest holidays past, he said he doesn’t expect it to get better quickly.

“We are expecting a substantial increase in the number of cases, probably 10 days to two weeks after this holiday week is over,” Bratzler said.

KFOR created a year-end review of cases, deaths and positivity rate from month-to-month. You can see the chart below. The biggest jump in cases came around the holidays. Oklahoma also averaged 973 cases and 8 deaths per day.

While the near future may appear bleak according to Bratzler, a few months down the road, he said things could start to look up.

“I think we’re going to move into phase two vaccination, reasonably quickly,” he said.

However, he said there’s still time before that takes place.

“Until they’re in people, we’re not going to see a slowing in the spread of the disease,” Bratzler said.

Although the city’s around the state may continue to take precautions for the months ahead, Bratzler said we could see those precautions begin to relax by mid-year 2021 as more people are vaccinated.

“I think it’s going to be spring at best,” he said. “Probably a bit later before we have enough vaccine out there to really start seeing a blunting or a bending of the curve again.”

According to Bratzler, spring school semesters will likely look like they did in the fall. Also, he said he urges people to get tested if they develop symptoms after they went out for the holidays.