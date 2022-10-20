CLAREMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – “A Christmas… Present”, starring Candace Cameron Bure, has wrapped up filming after being filmed entirely within the Cherokee Nation Reservation.

Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner visits with the cast and crew of “A Christmas… Present” and presents star Candace Cameron Bure with a Cherokee woven basket. Image courtesy the Cherokee Nation.

“A Christmas… Present filmed entirely within Cherokee Nation’s 7,000 square miles of reservation, which demonstrates how truly versatile Cherokee Nation is in serving as a perfect backdrop for productions of all types,” said Jennifer Loren, director of the Cherokee Nation Film and Original Content. “It is an excellent example of why we are bringing productions here and how northeast Oklahoma is quickly becoming a national hub for filmmaking.”

As cast and crews filmed, local residents and visitors experienced the holiday season early. The neighborhood of Owasso and the streets of Claremore were transformed into a winter wonderland.

Behind the scenes of “A Christmas… Present” as the movie crew uses a snow machine to turn Cherokee Nation into a winter wonderland. Image courtesy the Cherokee Nation.

The project is estimated to have spent over $1.5 million, including retail expenses to native-owned businesses and wages for talent and crew, while filming within the tribe’s 14-county reservation.

“The locations that we found on the Cherokee Nation Reservation were incredible, and really served to elevate the Christmas movie,” said Brad Krevoy, CEO of Motion Picture Corporation of America, who co-produced the film with Bure’s Candy Rock Entertainment. “I hope we’re able to come back with future projects and explore more of Owasso, Claremore and beyond.”

“A Christmas… Present” films scenes using a crane in downtown Claremore. Image courtesy the Cherokee Nation.

Earlier this year, Cherokee Nation Film Office became the first tribal commission to offer an annual $1 million film incentive for projects filmed within the tribe’s boundaries.

The movie follows Bure’s Maggie Larson, a real estate agent and mom, as she brings her family, including her husband played by costar Marc Blucas, to visit her niece and widowed brother for the holidays.

“A Christmas… Present” is scheduled to premiere on the Great American Family network on Sunday, November 27.