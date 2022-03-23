KINGSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Kingston family was stuck in the middle of the EF2 tornado’s destructive path and rode out the storm together. However, they are now suffering massive losses to their business, their home and some of their livestock. The owner told KFOR Wednesday he’s just happy his family is safe after a terrifying night.

“I’m just sitting here praying, ‘Lord, please, please don’t take us,'” said Shawn Stovall, the owner of Texoma Boat and RV Storage in Kingston. “I was just laying on top of my son, praying God’s hand for protection, God’s hands for protection, you know, and he’s going, ‘Daddy, I don’t want to die.'”

The Stovall Family’s property in Kingston was hit by a powerful tornado, but thankfully they survived.

Incredibly scary moments for Stovall and his family as they hid in their home Monday night. The tornado that left a 30-mile wake of damage, tore up he and his family’s home and destroyed his storage facility company. The family originally hid in their storm shelter they bought just three weeks ago. They went inside their home when they thought it was all over. Stovall said he didn’t hear any sirens go off and saw that a tornado warning was allowed to expire.

“All of a sudden, my patio furniture went flying, my grill went flying. I yelled at my wife. I said, ‘Get in the back of the house,’” he said. “About that time, I turned around, my patio door exploded.”

KFOR’s cameras captured the damage to the facility and the home just moments after the tornado hit. A closer look on Wednesday showed boats, RVs and some jet skis tossed like toys. There was also sheet metal, steel beams and insulation strewn across the yard. Stovall said it all easily equates to millions of dollars in damage.

“There’s 178 units at about 95 percent full at the time,” Stovall said.

Massive damage to the Stovall family’s property.

Stovall’s home behind the facility took a hit as well.

“The house used to sit out here up against the brick,” he said. “The house moved east about two to three inches. If it had been ten yards further south, my wife and son and I’d be dead right now.”

His horses and some livestock, not so lucky though. His barn took a direct hit.

“I was just trying to figure out how I was going to put horses down that I love, you know,” he said holding back tears.

His prayers from Monday night as he hid with his family were answered though as they are all safe and counting their blessings. As he said they are also thankful for the help they have received from people all over.

“You can just count on it in Oklahoma when something bad happens and people flock to help, and they drop what they’re doing, they forget about their livelihood to help people that are struggling,” he said. “It makes me proud to be from here.”

However, he said right now the future is unknown.

“We’re going to be OK,” he said. “It’s just it’s kind of weird, you know, you just start cleaning up and you don’t really think about a month from now. You don’t have a house; you’re living in somebody else’s house.”

Stovall said he and his family have a place to stay for right now. He also owns a real estate business but is not sure what the future holds for his storage facility.