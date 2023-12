OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some metro kids were greeted by a few familiar faces Wednesday morning at Earlywine Elementary.

EarlyWine Elementary kids got a big surprise as Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus helping students safely cross the street after school.

According to Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus, it has been a labor of love for more than a decade and neither intend to stop bringing the magic and treats early every year to Earlywine Elementary students.