OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A 28-year-old was shot and killed by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper three weeks ago, but his mom says she was never notified and is unable to get clarity on why her son was killed.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says troopers responded to an officer-involved shooting on the Turner Turnpike in late September.

Officials say the incident happened on the Turner Turnpike eastbound near mile marker 183. It began as a traffic stop when a trooper attempted to pull over a semi truck. An altercation took place prompting the trooper to fire their gun.

OHP says the trooper shot the driver of the truck who later died. The trooper was not injured.

Three weeks later, and the victim, Alejandro Faudoa’s mom said OHP never notified her of her son’s death.

“The day he went out was a Tuesday and the weekend before he had a lot of work so he did not sleep or eat well. I told him he should take a rest day because I was worried for him,” said Faudoa’s mom, Livier Quirino Ramirez. ” But he said, ‘No mom, I have a lot of things to pay.’ So I told him, ‘May God go with you and safely return you back to the house.’ On Wednesday, I sent him a message. When he lost his life, I texted him and he never texted back.”

She recalls constantly checking her phone to hear back from Faudoa. She said he appeared as ‘active’ on social media, but didn’t hear anything from him.

“I never thought he would be going through something like this,” Ramirez said through a translator..

Ramirez told KFOR the day before Faudoa was killed, she had a nightmare about her son.

“I had nightmares like a sort of intuition. Because of those nightmares I woke up in the middle of the night. In my nightmare, there was my daughter-in-law, Ana and Alejandro,” she added. “In the nightmare, Alejandro yelled super loud that his head was hurting. I ran to hug him because he said his head was hurting a lot. I woke up from my sleep and the first thing I did was check my phone to see if he was active. It said he was active seven hours ago and I felt bad waking him up but I didn’t care. I still texted him.”

Ramirez then saw a text message from her daughter-in-law’s mother, reading, “I need to talk to you” with her phone number attached.

“I called her as soon as I could and said, ‘I am Alejandro’s mom.’ I asked her what happened. All she could say was ‘I’m sorry.’ When she told me that, I was scared. All I kept saying was let me know my son is alive. I don’t care about anything else. She told me ‘I’m sorry. He is not alive.’ The news was so shocking that I wanted to go crazy but I tried to calm myself down because my daughter woke up with my screaming and she kept asking why I was crying. I thought he probably flipped over in his trailer but when she told me the police had shot him, the news was even more shocking.”

From there, Ramirez said she found out the preliminary details of what happened through social media and news articles.

“OHP always prefers to inform next of kin in person. If the subject lives in state, Oklahoma troopers make next of kin notification. If the subject lives out of state, OHP contacts troopers or police in that state to make next of kin notification. The subject involved in the Turner Turnpike shooting had two emergency contacts listed on his Texas driver license. We contacted Texas DPS the same day of the shooting to notify them. Texas troopers were able to find one of the emergency contacts who informed them the subject had no relatives in the United States; they were all in Mexico. The emergency contact told Texas troopers he would inform the family in Mexico.” Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesperson, Sarah Stewart

“There are a lot of questions they have not answered. Why haven’t they talked to the news. If they don’t give me, as a mom, information… at least talk to the news,” said Ramirez. “Why did they not release his name at the beginning? Why did that police officer shoot at him? He did not use drugs and did not have any firearms.”

Stewart said the investigating trooper has followed up with the emergency contact who said he had been in contact with the family.

“The investigating trooper also made contact with a woman who said she was the subject’s cousin. The trooper was given a family contact number but it is an international number and he said he’s tried it several times and not been able to get in touch with anyone. The people he has been in contact with have been given basic information about the situation. We won’t be able to give any more detailed information to family until the investigation is complete,” explained Stewart.

Ramirez feels like the agency is dragging their feet with the investigation. She said she is also concerned that OHP does not allegedly have camera footage of the incident.

“Why have they not shown any of the footage?,” she asked. “What made this officer shoot my son? I will keep believing my son is innocent until they give me an explanation with video. I will believe he went to the extreme or used police brutality. At this moment, I believe the police officer failed to do his job. I feel like the police officer let him bleed out and I feel like that is inhumane if that’s really what happened.”

While Ramirez waits on answers, she said she will remember Faudoa for who he was.

She said he moved from Mexico to the United States when he was 17.

“He started his first job at Family Dollar as a cashier. He had to get a job because he didn’t have any money to eat or pay for transportation,” said Ramirez.

She added her son constantly worked for a better life from working at a tire shop to purchasing tow trucks to help people who were stuck.

“He finally got a job in construction, and he did pretty well. That’s where he got enough money to buy himself a car. He told me, ‘Mom I want to buy a trailer.’ I said, ‘You’re crazy. You don’t know how to drive a trailer. But he also told me, ‘I also didn’t know how to drive a tow truck and learned,'” she said.

Ramirez told KFOR she never liked Faudoa driving semi-trucks because she thought it was dangerous and she always worried about him.

“When he bought his trailer, he started to do a lot better with his jobs. We were always in communication when he was doing long trips. We would talk until 6 p.m. because he slept all day and drove in the night,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez said her son’s life was cut too short and now she wants anyone who witnessed the shooting to come forward.

News 4 asked OHP for updates on the investigation, but OHP Lieutenant Brack Miller said there are no new updates.