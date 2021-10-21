A murder weapon links a teen suspect to 2 Harrah homicide investigations, authorities said

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – New details are being released in the ongoing investigations into two murders in Harrah.

With the help of the Harrah Police Department and surrounding agencies, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has been looking into the murder of Stephen Courtemanche since late August. The Air Force veteran was gunned down in an apparent burglary at his home on Aug. 27.

Thursday, Sheriff’s Office officials told KFOR during a press conference that the weapon used to kill Courtemanche was used in a separate homicide investigation. It was a recent tip that led investigators to the murder weapon.

“Through an anonymous tip from a citizen in Lincoln County, investigators with the assistance of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were able to recover the murder weapon responsible for the death of Tony Cannon and Stephen Courtemanche,” said Cpt. Robert Tye with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Tye, the human remains discovered during an arson investigation are believed to be Tony Cannon’s.

His wife, MaryAnn Cannon, and his 17-year-old stepson are now suspected of killing him and burning his body and their home to cover up the crime.

“Human remains were found in a different burn site on the property and also near Reno Road, where the house was located,” said Tye. “DNA analysis is currently underway at this time; however, the remains are believed to be those of Anthony Cannon.”

Harrah suspects.

Arrests warrants were obtained for the 17-year-old and Cannon. Cannon was taken into custody on October 6. The 17-year-old was arrested on the following day.

According to Sheriff’s Office officials, a 9mm used in Tony Cannon’s homicide is the same murder weapon used in Stephen Courtemanche’s deadly shooting.

The 17-year-old, who’s been named a suspect in the murder of his stepfather, is now linked to Courtemanche’s murder.

“There were four individuals arrested between these two homicides,” said Tye.

Sheriff’s Office officials announced charges are expected to be filed against two suspects in Courtmanche’s case – 19-year-old Aaron Wilson and a 15-year-old.

Investigators told KFOR four suspects were either employed or had some connection to a pizza place in Edmond.

“That’s how they came into relation and knew each other,” said Tye.

Court documents revealed authorities are looking into Courtemanche’s wife’s hotel records, but so far, she has not been named a suspect.

“At this point, it’s still an active investigation. We’re looking at all possibilities,” said Tye.