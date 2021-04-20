A northeast Oklahoma City shooting leaves one dead, another critically injured at two different scenes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two victims were shot Tuesday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City, leaving two crime scenes spanning several blocks.

The victims were found at NE 36th Street and Kelley Avenue and NE 35th Street and Lindsay Avenue. It was reported that one of the victims was shot in the face as the bullet pierced their ear before exiting through their nose.

Right now, the Oklahoma City Police Department said they have no suspects or even a suspect description as they continue to investigate the double shooting.

“I was watching TV and you know, I just heard some noise,” said Domingo Flores, a neighbor near NE 35th Street and Lindsay Avenue. “And after a while I saw the policeman up here and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ There was a whole bunch of cops and everything everywhere.”

According to police, details of what led up to the shooting and how there became two scenes are unclear. Ariana Martinez is another neighbor near NE 35th Street and Lindsay Avenue. She said she wasn’t home at the time of the crime, but she got a call from her little brother.

“He said that there was caution tape all around our house,” Martinez said. “I honestly did not know what to think.”

Her brother Elijah had just gotten off the bus from school. He saw the scene at NE 36th Street and Kelley Avenue on the way there.

“Then we got over here, and I realized there was another spot,” he said.

Ariana said she rushed home as quickly as she could, talking to Elijah the whole way.

“’Are you OK, just stay on the phone with me until you get inside just to make sure nothing else was going on,’” she said describing her conversation with her brother over the phone. “Obviously, I was concerned.”

Martinez said she was just happy that he didn’t get off the school bus at the time the crime happened.

“If he got off the bus at the time it happened, who knows what could have happened,” she said.

Both victims were transported from the scenes to the hospital. That’s when one was pronounced dead. The other victim remains in critical condition currently.