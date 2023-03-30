OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man is currently out thousands of dollars, and the majority of his belongings, after a frustrating experience with a moving company.

“It’s a terrible feeling that I got,” said Rick Shaklee. “A big headache and a pain in the you know where.”

Shaklee told KFOR he paid North American Moving Experts LLC thousands of dollars to move his items from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Stillwater. According to him, the company picked the items up on March 20.

“I got some childhood memorabilia from there and some old antique stuff,” said Shaklee. “I’ve got coffee tables and a recliner and all my kitchen stuff.”

According to Shaklee, the deal was for him to call the company when he made it to Oklahoma, and they would bring his belongings to a storage unit in Stillwater within a day or two.

However, it’s been over a week and his items haven’t been delivered. He says now he can’t get a hold of anyone. He adds that if he does, he can’t get a straightforward answer.

“You don’t hear back from them and then you get the runaround,” said Shaklee.

Adding insult to injury, Shaklee says when the company came to load his belongings into the truck, they made him pay about an extra $2,800, in addition to the more than $2,000 he says he’s already paid.

According to the confirmation email he showed KFOR, the initial quote the company gave him was for about $2,900.

KFOR tried to call the company several times today to help Shaklee get answers. After finally getting through to someone, the representative gave us another number to call. We called that number, but never got through.

We also left several messages.

“I was glad to get back to Oklahoma, but I sure would like to have my stuff,” said Shaklee.