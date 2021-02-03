‘A piece of me died with him that day,’ Families of teens killed in tragic crash in Moore speak out on one year anniversary, tune in for special report

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Three families heartbroken.

Three mothers speaking out on the one year anniversary of a tragic crash shook an Oklahoma community.

On Feb. 3, 2020, 57-year-old Max Townsend allegedly drove his truck into a group of cross country runners from Moore High School.

Investigators say Yuridia Martinez, Joseph White, Kolby Crum, Shiloh Hutchison, Ashton Baza, and Rachel Freeman had just started on their regular route when they were hit by Townsend’s pickup turck.

Officials say Moore High School senior Rachel Freeman died just feet away from the school after being hit.

Almost two weeks after the crash, Kolby Crum succumbed to his injuries.

The three other victims spent months recovering from their injuries.

A week after the crash, Townsend was charged with 13 counts in Cleveland County District Court.

“It’s only the pain that a mother who lost a child understand what we are going through,” said Ericka Martinez , Yuridia Martinez’s mother

Three moms in Moore relive that dark day at the high school.

““I Knew that Rachel once I got down there that she was in heaven,” said Jody Freeman, Rachel Freeman’s mother.

“It’s not the same .. a piece of me died with him that day.. I have to now learn to navigate life without him,” said Tansey Hellbusch , Kolby Crum’s mother

These broken families share how they are healing and leaning on each other Wednesday night at 10pm on KFOR News 4.