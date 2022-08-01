OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Jersey Mike’s Cookies for Kids promotion starts today and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Sunbeam’s Family Services’ Foster Care Program.

The month-long promotion is taking place at Jersey Mike’s locations in the OKC metro-area locations, including Norman.

“Children are the building blocks of our future, and this is a small way we can help. Please come by any of our stores this August, have a great meal and buy cookies for kids. It is delicious, and every penny you spend on it will help a foster child.” said Charlie Brown, franchisee and area director of Jersey Mike’s.

Jersey Mike’s Cookies for Kids promotion. Image from press release.

Last year’s Cookies for Kids promotion raised $15,201 to support children in foster care.