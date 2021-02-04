A terrifying crime caught on camera; police investigate possible abduction in north Norman neighborhood

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A chilling scene was caught on camera in a north Norman neighborhood on a cold January night. A video shows what appears to be a woman struggling to get away from a man who eventually forced her into a car as she terrifyingly called for help.

The video can be seen in the Norman Police Department Facebook post below.

Neighbors said they’re just as baffled and bewildered as police are at this point. One woman said she was on her front porch smoking and saw it all happen.

“I will never forget her screams, ever,” said Anna Newton, a nearby neighbor who saw the incident happen. “I just can’t get her screams out of my head.”

Newton said it all started when she saw a woman that appeared to be in her 20s walk by.

“I see somebody walk up to her and she says, ‘What are you doing?’” Newton said. “At that point a car pulls up.”

At that point, the woman was forced inside. As it’s going on, the video shows the passenger in the vehicle open the door and leave.

“The passenger gets out and says, ‘I don’t want any part of this’ and walks off,” Newton said.

It’s not clear where that man went. Newton said she had never seen any of them around the area before.

“I started going that way to see what was going on and to see if I could help in any way,” Newton said.

By the time she could get there, the vehicle was already speeding off. Newton can be seen walking into the frame shortly after it leaves.

“The fear of knowing that that happened in front of our house even though we are not home, is real,” said Rebecca Graham, a neighbor whose house the crime happened in front of. “It hits really hard.”

Graham said the crime happened in front of her home. She and her family were not home when it happened. However, she said with two young daughters of her own, the terrifying mystery hits home a little harder.

“It just sunk in with my daughter,” Graham said. “It could have been me, it could be my sister.”

Norman police said their detectives have been investigating the incident since Jan. 24. They’ve followed several leads, but so far nothing has panned out.

As of Thursday night, police are still hoping to find out who the woman was in the video and if she is okay. They are asking anyone with information to call Norman Crime Stoppers.