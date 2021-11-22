A tradition continues as Sister Mable Thanksgiving free food pantry

OKLAHOMA CITY — With Thanksgiving happening this week, charity organizations here in the metro are working hard to make sure the needy have something on the table for the holiday.

“We Just wanna help give back from the heart.” Said Gary Johnson.

The church deacon summing up the reason for the season. Early Saturday morning, Johnson and his fellow volunteers were out in force in Northeast OKC to put together the 350 food baskets that were handed out as part of the Sister Mable Thanksgiving free food pantry.

“They are really overwhelmed and grateful. They working hard trying to make a positive transition in their lives.” Said Sister Mable Stoss.

Sister talking about the reaction she has been getting on the last Saturday before Thanksgiving for the last 30 years. Usually, the charity would do a meal before handing out the food baskets but, for the second straight season, COVID 19 concerns forcing organizers to do a food “drive-thru” at F.D Moon Middle School.

“I appreciate them. I appreciate every organization that gives back to the people. It just shows me that you actually care about what’s going on in the world.” Said Elijah Jackson, a thankful food recipient.

Needy families got a turkey, a ham, stuffing, sweet potatoes and even cranberry sauce .

“Just trying give back, that’s all. Just trying to help the community. Let them know that someone cares for them, show a little love during this season .” said Johnson.

Families were grateful as organizers say many are suffering financially thanks to the pandemic.

“Lets just spread joy. I just feel the city coming together more and I hope that is what is happening.” Said James Morris, a grateful recipient.

Sister Mable says many families eat the turkey at thanksgiving, and save the ham for Christmas to make sure there is something for later.