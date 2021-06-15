A woman is in critical condition after being dragged by car; suspect arrested according to police

Update – June 15, 11:20 a.m.: Police officials tell KFOR the suspect has been apprehended and arrested.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly dragged by a vehicle.

Officials say it began at the McDonald’s at I-44 and Martin Luther King.

There are reports this was a domestic situation after a shouting match in the parking lot.

It is reported the woman tried to get out of a car and the man behind the wheel took off and dragged her to a gas station about a half a mile away.

She was found in a neighborhood near the car and and rushed to the hospital where she is reportedly in critical condition.

This is a developing story.