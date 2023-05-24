OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Families across the state are gearing up for Memorial Day weekend, and AAA says it is expecting a busy travel holiday.

AAA says it expects more than 450,000 Oklahomans to drive to their destination this holiday weekend.

Emergency roadside crews expect to respond to more than 4,500 calls across Oklahoma .

“AAA is known for our legendary roadside assistance,” says Jason Cravens, Battery Sales and Services Manager for AAA Club Alliance. “We pride ourselves in providing great service and keeping drivers and families safe. We look forward to getting our Members back on the roads as quickly and safely as possible for the Memorial Day weekend and throughout the busy summer.”

When you’re getting ready for a trip this Memorial Day weekend, AAA says you should make sure your cell phone is fully charged and that you have a fully stocked summer emergency kit.

That kit should include:

Fully charged cell phone and car charger

First-aid kit

Blanket

Flashlight with extra batteries

Rags, paper towels, or wipes

Emergency warning devices like road flares or reflectors

Jumper cables

Drinking water/ snacks for everyone in the car.