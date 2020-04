OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First responders and healthcare workers are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19, and AAA Car Care says it is trying to give back.

AAA is offering a free standard oil change to first responders, and healthcare workers. Also, you can get tires at cost.

The offer is good through April 13 at the AAA location in Edmond, located at 1701 S. Broadway Ave., or in Oklahoma City, located at 6163 N May Ave.