OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are dreaming of a vacation but dread the lines at the airport, AAA Oklahoma is hosting a popular event to help you get to your destination faster.

AAA Oklahoma is hosting several events to help Oklahomans enroll in TSA Pre-Check.

By popular demand, the event has been expanded to all area AAA stores over the next month.

AAA Edmond, 1701 S. Broadway

Monday, Sept. 19 through Thursday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

AAA Quail Springs, 13225 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

Monday, Sept. 26 through Thursday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

AAA Northwest OKC, 6163 N. May Ave.

Monday, Oct. 3 through Thursday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

AAA Norman, 3520 W. Main St.

Monday, Oct. 10 through Thursday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Travelers who enroll in TSA Pre-Check get expedited and streamlined screening at airport security checkpoints. There is no need to remove shoes, light jackets, and belts or unpack laptops or 3-1-1 liquids.

According to the TSA website, 95% of TSA Pre-Check passengers waited less than five minutes to get through security.

“Oklahomans are focused on finding ways to control what they can in what has become an unpredictable air travel environment,” said Leslie Gamble, public and government affairs manager, AAA Oklahoma, “With the well-publicized challenges already this year, TSA Pre✓® is a good way to start the journey off on the right foot.”

TSA Pre-Check is valid for five years and costs $85.