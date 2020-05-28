AAA Oklahoma hosting TSA PreCheck events

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As state restrictions are eased and families are planning their next vacation, AAA Oklahoma is offering help for those who may be taking a plane to their next destination.

The upcoming TSA PreCheck events at AAA locations will make it easier to sign up for the screening program that offers an expedited process at the airport.

“For the foreseeable future, safe travel will be about way more than shortcuts through lines,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma Public and Government Affairs manager. “It also means minimizing the number of contacts you and your belongings encounter.”

With TSA PreCheck, travelers have no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts.

Today, TSA PreCheck has more than 450 lanes at over 200 U.S. airports. TSA PreCheck is valid for five years.

Two week-long AAA events with IdentoGo TSA PreCheck agents will allow travelers to enroll for screening approval with ease. AAA members and the general public must pre-schedule appointments and pre-register to participate at these locations:

AAA Northwest Oklahoma City 6163 N. May Ave. Monday, June 1, through Thursday, June 4, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. and Friday, June 5, 9 a.m. to noon



AAA Edmond 1701 S. Broadway Monday, June 8, through Thursday, June 11, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. and Friday, June 12, 9 a.m. to noon



The IdentoGo mobile van will be stationed at AAA Oklahoma store parking areas for easy access. Enrollment agents are frequently sanitizing their hands and all surfaces of contact within the van and following strict guidelines including social distancing.

Appointments are limited and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Follow these steps to pre-enroll:

Click here to access the application page Click “Start Application Now”, then click “New Enrollment ” Fill out Steps and choose “Next” at the bottom of each screen Type in your location at Zipcode/City/Airport Code box – search Choose the AAA location near you and click “Next”

Select your desired appointment time (Be sure to make note of your appointment time; no reminders will be sent out.)

Mobile IdentoGO agents will process TSA PreCheck applications on-site.

To complete the application process, you will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. Your name on the documents must match exactly. If they do not, bring an original or certified copy of a court ordered name change document (to include marriage certificates and divorce decrees). If you have a valid U.S. passport, that is all you need for ID. You will finish the process onsite by providing your fingerprints for a background check. The application fee is $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

Children ages 12 and younger may use the TSA PreCheck lane when traveling with a parent or guardian who has the indicator on their boarding pass. Travelers 13 years of age and older without a TSA PreCheck boarding pass must go through standard security lanes.

For more event details, visit AAA’s website.