OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – AAA Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have teamed up to urge drivers to abide Slow Down and Move Over for roadside workers and first responders who are being hit by vehicles and injured or killed at an alarming rate.

Hundreds of workers polled by AAA Oklahoma said they’ve been involved in a “near-miss” accident or had their lives otherwise threatened because of vehicles that don’t move over or slow down while they’re working.

According to the motor club, in 2021, more than 60 emergency responders, including tow providers were killed; hundreds more were injured while tending to disabled vehicles.

Despite the existence of Move Over laws in all 50 states, 31% of all Oklahoma drivers said they were ‘unsure’ or thought there was ‘no’ Move Over law, when asked in a 2021 survey by AAA.

Here in Oklahoma, a violation of the law could lead to a Class 2 misdemeanor for drivers, along with a minimum fine of $275.

“As drivers, we all share responsibility for keeping roadside workers safe. By paying attention, slowing down and moving over, away from the side of the road where work is taking place, we allow those working to do so with less risk,” said Leslie Gamble, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Oklahoma, in a statement to KFOR.

“AAA, along with our industry and traffic safety partners, is committed to raising awareness around this critical issue that continues to tragically claim the lives of first responders and motorists dealing with disabled vehicles.”

AAA Oklahoma is using National Move Over Day on Saturday, October 15, to remind drivers of protecting those on roadsides by following Oklahoma’s Move Over law.