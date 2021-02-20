AAA Oklahoma receives massive number of roadside rescue, assistance calls in wake of winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – AAA Oklahoma received a massive number of roadside rescue and assistance calls on Friday as the state began to recover from the powerful winter storm.

The agency received 1,584 calls for roadside rescue and vehicle assistance on Friday, according to a AAA Oklahoma news release.

Over 1,000 of Friday’s calls were for slide-offs, stuck vehicles and car failures requiring tows, according to the news release.

“Dead battery issues are soaring as owners uncover their vehicles and, many, try to start their engines for the first time in six days,” the news release states. “Those who have left their vehicles parked – even in garages – through this week’s storms may now find dead batteries, flat tires or other results of the prolonged exposure to cold.”

Friday’s number was the highest amount of calls received in a single day for the past 12 days of dangerous weather, which included a historic winter storm that hit Oklahoma on Sunday and struck again on Tuesday.

Thursday had the second highest number of calls to AAA Oklahoma – 1,525.

“AAA’s 150 roadside technicians have been working non-stop for the past eleven days to respond to all as quickly as possible. Some 430,000 Oklahoma Members rely on AAA Oklahoma for roadside assistance,” the news release states.

AAA Oklahoma has the following tips for clearing snow and ice from your vehicle:

Don’t be a Victim: Never leave a car running with the key or key fob inside of it. Thieves can strike in an instant.

Never leave a car running in a garage without adequate ventilation. Carbon monoxide poisoning can be quick and deadly.

Clear out snow in the tail pipe FIRST – even before you start your vehicle. If you don’t, death from poison monoxide can occur quickly when you get in the vehicle.

Remove all snow from your vehicle – not just that on the windshield. Chunks of snow blowing off while you are driving can damage other vehicles and those in them, or, jar your vehicle making it even harder to control.