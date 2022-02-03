OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – AAA Oklahoma provided roadside assistance to hundreds of drivers who felt the brunt of Mother Nature’s chilly side on Thursday.

The agency responded to 427 calls, towing 273 vehicles as of 5 p.m.

Highways, interstates and roadways packed with snow from continuous snowfall caused myriad problems for motorists.

AAA officials say roads are still not travel-ready.

“With more snow arriving, AAA Oklahoma advises motorists to delay all non-essential travel until roads conditions improve,” AAA personnel said.

Hazardous storms and inclement weather are factors in over half-a-million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths throughout the nation every winter, according to AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety research.

If you absolutely must drive, be prepared and have a roadside rescue plan.

“If you must go out, buckle up, reduce your speed and avoid distractions. Make sure to clear all of the snow off the vehicle before pulling out,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma Public Affairs Manager.

AAA advises extreme caution in winter conditions and offers the following safety tips:

Slow down. Adjust your speed to the road conditions and leave yourself ample room to stop. Allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you. Accelerate, turn and brake gradually. Don’t brake and turn at the same time. Asking the car to do two things at once makes it more likely your tires will lose traction.

Adjust your speed to the road conditions and leave yourself ample room to stop. Allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you. Accelerate, turn and brake gradually. Don’t brake and turn at the same time. Asking the car to do two things at once makes it more likely your tires will lose traction. Never use cruise control on slippery roads . A driver should always be in full control of their vehicle during poor road conditions and cruise control can misinterpret slipping and sliding as the vehicle slowing down and attempt to accelerate to maintain speed.

. A driver should always be in full control of their vehicle during poor road conditions and cruise control can misinterpret slipping and sliding as the vehicle slowing down and attempt to accelerate to maintain speed. Avoid unnecessary lane changes. Changing lanes increases the chances of hitting a patch of ice between lanes that could cause loss of vehicle traction. Drive in plowed lanes. If that’s not available, drive in the tire tracks of vehicles in front of you.

Changing lanes increases the chances of hitting a patch of ice between lanes that could cause loss of vehicle traction. Drive in plowed lanes. If that’s not available, drive in the tire tracks of vehicles in front of you. Do not power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads may only result in spinning your wheels. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed downhill as slowly as possible. Don’t stop on a hill as you may not be able to get the vehicle moving again.

Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads may only result in spinning your wheels. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed downhill as slowly as possible. Don’t stop on a hill as you may not be able to get the vehicle moving again. Control the skid. Slamming on the brakes can make the skid even worse. In the event of a skid, take your foot off the brake or accelerator, continue to look and steer where you want to go. Then begin to accelerate slowly.

Drivers should do the following during a winter emergency:

Stay with your vehicle. It provides temporary shelter and makes it easier for rescuers to locate you.

It provides temporary shelter and makes it easier for rescuers to locate you. Do not try to walk in severe weather. It is easy to lose sight of your vehicle and get lost in blowing snow.

It is easy to lose sight of your vehicle and get lost in blowing snow. Do not overexert yourself trying to dig or push your vehicle out of the snow . Keep sand, kitty litter or traction mats in your vehicle to help the vehicle’s tires gain traction on ice and snow. Even a vehicle’s floor mats can help in a jam.

. Keep sand, kitty litter or traction mats in your vehicle to help the vehicle’s tires gain traction on ice and snow. Even a vehicle’s floor mats can help in a jam. Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna or place a cloth at the top of a rolled up window to signal distress.

Make sure the exhaust pipe is not clogged with snow, ice or mud. A blocked exhaust pipe could cause deadly carbon monoxide gas to leak into the vehicle when the engine is running.

A blocked exhaust pipe could cause deadly carbon monoxide gas to leak into the vehicle when the engine is running. If possible, run the engine and heater just long enough to remove the chill and to conserve gasoline.