AAA opening car care location in Quail Springs area of OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – AAA is opening a new location that will serve as a one-stop shop for car care, insurance and more.

A 10,400-square-foot store with seven car service bays is under construction and scheduled to open in late July at 13225 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, OKC.

Car repair and service will be offered alongside traditional AAA services such as membership for roadside assistance, travel consultation and scheduling and insurance for autos, homes and leisure vehicles. Discounts to entertainment attractions and an inventory of car and travel accessories will be available for sale.

“We expect this store to be full of those focused on making the most of their time,” said Shellie Wagner, the location’s retail manager. “With the assistance of AAA experts, they can plan a trip or take care of home or auto insurance needs while waiting for an oil change, tire replacement or car repairs.

“Unfortunately, many consumers have a lack of trust when it comes to car care,” Kevin Freeman, the location’s car care manager, said. “As the nation’s largest motor club formed with the advent of the automobile, AAA brings more than 115 years of trustworthy guiding principles to our communities and is constantly innovating whether advocating for traffic safety or helping individual motorists. Personal service always comes first.”

AAA is recruiting certified mechanics, auto technicians and retail associates for the new store. If you are interested, call 866-AAA-JOBS or visit aaa.com/careers.