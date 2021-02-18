AAA: Potholes a concern as snow and ice begin to melt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is past the winter storm, but AAA Oklahoma says the icy, snowy conditions created by the storm will lead to more potholes in Oklahoma roads.

“Pothole damage is going to be a concern for drivers, as snow and ice melt and roadways begin to crumble,” a AAA Oklahoma news release states.

The City of Tulsa website states that winter weather leads to potholes.

“Potholes can be caused by water in the pores and cracks of pavement freezing and expanding, then thawing. More moisture can then enter and the cycle repeats. The repeated expansion forces weaken and break apart the pavement and, as vehicles drive over the weakened areas, potholes are gouged from the concrete or asphalt surface,” the website states.

Roughly 30 million U.S. drivers experienced pothole damage severe enough to require $250 to more than $1,000 in repairs, according to a 2016 AAA survey.

AAA Oklahoma received 125 calls each day this week to assist their members with flat tires, the news release states.

The winter storm began hitting Oklahoma hard on Sunday.

If you live in Oklahoma City and have either hit or seen a pothole, you can report the pothole by completing a form in the city’s online Action Center.