OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The heavy snowfall brought on by the winter storm has kept AAA Oklahoma busy Wednesday.

The agency has responded to 479 calls, half of which came in since 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The calls include 263 tows and slide-offs and 73 battery charges and replacements.

“It is all hands on deck at AAA so that we may respond to stranded motorists as quickly and safely as possible,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma Public Affairs Manager. “No one ever plans on getting stranded, so AAA wants to make sure you and your vehicle are ready for the unexpected.”

AAA safe driving tips for slick roadways

Slow down: Adjust your speed to the road conditions and leave yourself ample room to stop. Allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you.

Carry a winter weather kit in your car: contents should include a fully charged cellphone (and car charger), ice scraper, blanket, warm winter clothing, flashlight with extra batteries, jumper cables, a bag of kitty litter, reflective triangles/flares, shovel and cloth/paper towels.

Avoid unnecessarily changing lanes: this increases the chances of hitting a patch of ice between lanes that could cause loss of vehicle control.

Use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses: black ice typically forms first in shaded areas of the roadway and on bridges and overpasses that freeze first and melt last. Although the road leading up to a bridge may be fine, the bridge itself could be a sheet of ice.

Move Over: move over one lane for law enforcement and emergency roadside personnel assisting motorists. It is the law. If you are unable to move over, slow down.

Think ‘Ahead’ – Keep a close eye on traffic ahead and slow down immediately at the sight of brake lights, fishtailing cars, sideways skids or emergency flashers ahead.

Carry your AAA Membership Card – download the AAA app to expedite the rescue process in the event of a breakdown or slide-off.

AAA recommends drivers take action before driving:

Protect vehicle: If possible park car inside garage or under a cover like a carport.

AAA offer tips after icing conditions affect vehicles:

Ice coated windshield/windows: NEVER pour hot water on windshield or windows, this can cause the glass to break. Use vehicle defrosters to melt ice for easier removal. Don’t use windshield wipers to remove ice – this will damage the blades.

