AAA, Safe Kids Oklahoma teaming up for car seat checks

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – If you and your family are hitting the road for spring break, be sure to make car seat safety a top priority, AAA says.

AAA Oklahoma and Safe Kids Oklahoma are teaming up for car seat checks on Saturday.

Safe Kids certified car seat technicians will be at AAA Oklahoma in Edmond to offer parents and caregivers advice on the proper seat or booster based on age and size, how to avoid common mistakes leading to poor fitting, and expert assistance with car seat installation.

The child using the seat and car seat must be present.

Inspection and instruction by nationally certified technicians typically takes about 30 minutes.

The event is set for Saturday, March 7 at AAA, 1701 S. Broadway in Edmond, from 10 a.m. to noon.