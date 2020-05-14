AAA to not issue Memorial Day travel forecast due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the first time in two decades, AAA says it will not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say reports suggest that fewer people will hit the road this year due to restrictions and fears related to COVID-19.

“Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend – the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “With social distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend’s travel volume is likely to set a record low.”

According to AAA, Memorial Day in 2009 currently holds the record for the lowest travel volume at nearly 31 million travelers. Officials say the holiday weekend came toward the end of the Great Recession, so many Americans were trying to save money.

Assuming states ease travel restrictions and businesses reopen across the country, AAA expects Americans to hit the road.

“The saying goes that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Americans are taking that first step toward their next journey from the comfort of their home by researching vacation opportunities and talking with travel agents,” said Twidale. “We are seeing that Americans are showing a preference and inspiration to explore all that our country has to offer as soon as it is safe to travel.”

For more information and to get started planning a trip, visit AAA.com/Travel.