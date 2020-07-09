AAA urging drivers to prepare for triple digit heat before hitting the road

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With triple-digit temperatures on the way, AAA Oklahoma is urging motorists to prepare their vehicles for anticipated 100-degree heat in an effort to avoid any emergencies.

“When temperatures soar, what should just be an inconvenience can quickly escalate to an emergency if motorists are not prepared,” says Leslie Gamble, spokesperson for AAA Oklahoma. “Imagine being stranded roadside in the extreme heat, possibly with children or seniors. You must take every precaution to avoid it.”

Safety Kit

Even with proper preventive maintenance, summer breakdowns can still occur, so AAA recommends every driver have a fully charged cellphone, extra water and snacks, jumper cables and a flashlight, so they can call for help when needed and ensure everyone’s safety while they’re waiting for help to arrive.

Free battery and tire testing

Some car preparation for extreme summer heat is difficult for the average driver to perform and best left to a trained automotive technician. For instance, car batteries rarely give advance notice before they fail. AAA Car Care at N.W. 61st and May in OKC, and 1701 S. Broadway in Edmond are offering free battery and tire testing for anyone – not just AAA members. The goal is to ensure everyone’s safety.

Safety discount for roadside service

In anticipation of the heat, AAA is offering a membership discount for motorists who don’t have a “Plan B” when their vehicles breakdown. The promo code is SAFETY for anyone renewing a membership or SAFETYNEW for new members.

AAA tips for extreme car heat prep

Battery Check – have a trusted mechanic check your battery. Or, AAA members can request a AAA Roadside Service technician to come to them and test their battery free of charge at any time. Should the battery need replacement, the technician can usually replace it on location. Most batteries last 3-5 years and each day of extreme weather pushes a battery closer to its end.

– have a trusted mechanic check your battery. Or, AAA members can request a AAA Roadside Service technician to come to them and test their battery free of charge at any time. Should the battery need replacement, the technician can usually replace it on location. Most batteries last 3-5 years and each day of extreme weather pushes a battery closer to its end. Tire Check – Driving on under-inflated tires can cause tires to overheat and increase the likelihood of a blowout. This problem becomes even more of a concern when road temperatures are extremely high. Tires should be checked when the car has not been driven recently, and they should be inflated to the pressure recommended by the vehicle manufacturer – not the number molded into the tire sidewall. Recommended tire pressures can be found in the owner’s manual or on a sticker normally located on the driver’s door jamb or the inside of the glove compartment door. Some vehicles use different pressures for the front and rear tires. While checking the tire pressures – including the spare – drivers also should inspect the tire treads for adequate depth and any signs of uneven wear that might indicate a suspension or alignment problem.

– Driving on under-inflated tires can cause tires to overheat and increase the likelihood of a blowout. This problem becomes even more of a concern when road temperatures are extremely high. Check all fluids – When fluid levels are low, the possibility of overheating increases. Drivers should check all vehicle fluids including motor oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid and brake fluid to ensure they are filled to the appropriate levels.

Latest stories: