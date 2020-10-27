AAA working hard to help drivers with car trouble during icy conditions

OKLAHOMA CTY (KFOR) – Tuesday was a busy one for AAA. Crews answered more than 300 calls before lunch, and not just for accidents.

“If your battery was mediocre when it was warm this weekend, well this cold weather has probably done it in,” AAA Oklahoma City Fleet Manager Jason Cravens told KFOR. “We’re doing a lot of jump starts, we’re replacing batteries. This cold weather is bad for tires.”

If you do have to be on the roads, make sure you’re dressed warm, warm enough to be outside, and take your time.

Drive slow because it’s better to be late than to not get somewhere at all.

“Slow down, slow way down. Give yourself plenty of time,” Major Louie Marschik with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said. “If you have to be on the road, make your windows are clear, make sure your vision is clear, and stay off the phones.”

Also, watch out for emergency crews working to help other drivers.

“Everybody be safe, watch out for the other guy and take it slow out there,” Cravens said. “This is Oklahoma, so it’s only going to last a day or two, then we’ll be right back up in the 60s.”

