OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Resistance continues to mount against efforts to raise utility bills in Oklahoma.

AARP Oklahoma sent a letter to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission Tuesday, stating they want them to immediately stop utility rate hikes, much of which was requested to cover costs related to the historic February 2021 winter storm.

“Compound high natural gas prices, record-breaking heat, historic inflation, and multiple recent rate increase requests create a dire situation for Oklahomans whose budgets are already stretched to the breaking point,” AARP officials say in the letter.

The letter also highlights at least eight recent requests to raise costs from Oklahoma-based utility companies.