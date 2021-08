MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in one Oklahoma town are investigating after a building suddenly collapsed.

Just after midnight on Aug. 14, officials say a building at 302 N. Main St. in Muskogee partially collapsed onto Main Street and Court Street.

Officials say the old Royal Casket Building collapsed without warning, so demolition crews had to come in to clean up the area.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the collapse.